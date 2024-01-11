Search

UK issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan

07:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
UK issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom has issued a revised travel advisory for Pakistan, strongly cautioning against all travel to specific regions within the country. 

The advisory particularly discourages travel within 10 miles of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border due to safety concerns.

The FCDO also highlights other regions deemed unsafe for travel, including various areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Specific provinces and regions are listed along with detailed areas within them that are advised against for travel.

Here is a breakdown of the unsafe areas according to the advisory:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bajaur, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir, Mohmand Orakzai, Peshawar, Swat, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan.

Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu, and Sazin up to the junction with the N15.

N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road to the edge of Chitral City.

Balochistan: The FCDO advises against all travel to Balochistan province, except for essential travel to the southern coast of Balochistan, including the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway and the section of the N25 from the N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan-Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar.

AJK: The FCDO advises against all travel within 10 miles of the Line of Control (LOC), the military control line between AJK and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sindh: FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.

The advisory also underscores the potential invalidation of travel insurance for UK citizens if they disregard the provided advice. The increased caution is attributed to the rise in terror-related incidents in Pakistan since the Taliban-led administration assumed control in Afghanistan in 2021. 

In 2023, there were 586 reported terror attacks, with 17% attributed to banned groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh, and others. 

The report also mentions security forces conducting 197 operations against outlaws, resulting in 537-545 fatalities. 

The Annual Security Report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reported 1,524 deaths and 1,463 injuries in the preceding year.

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

Forex

Open-market: Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.56 177.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425

