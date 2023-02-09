Search

LifestyleSportsVideosViral

Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

Web Desk 09:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony
Source: Shadab Khan (Twitter)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has dropped first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.

Shadab donned a white sherwani – an eastern dress for grooms – with match qulla as he reached the venue of his baarat in Rawalpindi.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote: "Alhamdulillah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy." He also shared a slew photos of himself.

His designer also shared a video of Shadab Khan.

The star player tied the knot with Malika Saqlain, the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate nikkah ceremony last month.

Shadab Khan ties the knot with daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq

His walima ceremony will be held on Feb 10.

A day earlier, photos from the Mehndi ceremony emerged online and the groom can be seen wearing black traditional Shalwar Kamiz and a green shawl embellished with golden work.

Inside Shadab Khan’s colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

10:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Zarnish Khan and Junaid Khan all set to appear on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

05:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

'Let's get married!': Hira Khan stuns Arsalan Khan with a romantic proposal

04:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with his directorial debut of 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' (DP Exclusive)

05:31 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

'Barzakh' – Pakistani web series, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, all set for world premiere

02:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Inside Shadab Khan’s colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

11:59 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Komal Rizvi opens up about her abusive marriage and divorce

10:58 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $170 million, hitting to another low $2.916 billion amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive loan programme stalled since September last.

The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.622 billion as of Feb 3, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8.539 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement, said the forex reserves slipped further due repayment of a foreign loan. The reserves held by the central bank have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.

A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that the matters will be settled with the IMF. He said the people will soon hear the good news. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/sbp-names-banks-responsible-for-increase-in-us-dollar-rate

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs3,300 to reach Rs194,700 on Thursday.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs166,924.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as it gained $42 to reach $1,882 per ounce.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2023/rupee-continues-upward-momentum-against-dollar-gains-rs4-83-in-interbank-trade

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: