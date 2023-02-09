Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has dropped first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.

Shadab donned a white sherwani – an eastern dress for grooms – with match qulla as he reached the venue of his baarat in Rawalpindi.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote: "Alhamdulillah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy." He also shared a slew photos of himself.

Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy.



Wardrobe: Humayun Alamgir,

Styling: Tony & Guy,

Photography: da artist pic.twitter.com/PDe3LKwqPl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 9, 2023

His designer also shared a video of Shadab Khan.

The star player tied the knot with Malika Saqlain, the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate nikkah ceremony last month.

His walima ceremony will be held on Feb 10.

A day earlier, photos from the Mehndi ceremony emerged online and the groom can be seen wearing black traditional Shalwar Kamiz and a green shawl embellished with golden work.