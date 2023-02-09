Inside Shadab Khan’s colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

RAWALPINDI – Wedding season in Pakistan continued and the latest to kickstart their glittering wedding festivities are Pakistani vice captain Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain – the daughter of cricket great Saqlain Mushtaq.

Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who earlier announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain.

Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya Arzoo shared clicks from the event. In the pictures, she can be seen applying Mehndi on Shadab’s hand.

Shadab donned a black traditional Shalwar Kamiz and was clicked having a green shawl embellished with golden work. It was reported that the event was held at his ancestral town of Mianwali, Shadab, however, has not shared any glimpses from the event.

Other pictures and clips from the event show her festive celebrations. This event was reportedly attended by close friends and family members.

As the clips and pictures went viral, social media users sent their best wishes to the couple on starting their journey.