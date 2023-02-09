Inside Shadab Khan’s colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

RAWALPINDI – Wedding season in Pakistan continued and the latest to kickstart their glittering wedding festivities are Pakistani vice captain Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain – the daughter of cricket great Saqlain Mushtaq.
Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who earlier announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain.
Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya Arzoo shared clicks from the event. In the pictures, she can be seen applying Mehndi on Shadab’s hand.
Shadab donned a black traditional Shalwar Kamiz and was clicked having a green shawl embellished with golden work. It was reported that the event was held at his ancestral town of Mianwali, Shadab, however, has not shared any glimpses from the event.
View this post on Instagram
Other pictures and clips from the event show her festive celebrations. This event was reportedly attended by close friends and family members.
As the clips and pictures went viral, social media users sent their best wishes to the couple on starting their journey.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.9
|274.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.7
|297.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.2
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.3
|193.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.