Search

Lifestyle

Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans

Maheen Khawaja 10:20 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)
Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans
Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans
Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has mastered the art of charming the audience with her versatile roles. Besides her abiding aura bewitching the masses, the Belapur ki Dayan actress is winning hearts with another project.

‘Heer Da Hero’ is a star-studded drama that features some of the most talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The lead roles are played by Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, who deliver phenomenal performances that captivate the audience. Alongside these two, the show also boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Usman Peerzada, Afzal Khan Rambo, Kashif Mehmood, Waseem Abbas, and Rahim Pardesi among others.

Amar Khan has written the story and script for 'Heer Da Hero', which is set in old Lahore and revolves around the colourful households of political rivals Jutts and Buts. The show's portrayal of the neighbourhood dynamics has impressed viewers, particularly the way it centres around two of the most popular Punjabi communities of the subcontinent.

Each actor fits their respective character perfectly, and their chemistry on screen is palpable. Amar Khan's portrayal of Heer Jutt stands out with her unique accent and one-liners that have become the highlight of each episode. The little tiffs and humorous banter between the Jutt and Butt families never fail to tickle the funny bone of the viewers, making it a must-watch drama.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar and Dum Mastam.

Amar Khan brings her writing and acting talent together in upcoming Ramadan play

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot

10:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima approaches Scotland Yard after her London house burglarised

11:31 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan

12:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Hira Khan, Arslan Khan’s new dance video goes viral

12:50 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

10:18 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze Khan

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Permits for performing Umrah during last 10 days of Ramadan now ...

10:59 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: