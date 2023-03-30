Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has mastered the art of charming the audience with her versatile roles. Besides her abiding aura bewitching the masses, the Belapur ki Dayan actress is winning hearts with another project.

‘Heer Da Hero’ is a star-studded drama that features some of the most talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The lead roles are played by Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, who deliver phenomenal performances that captivate the audience. Alongside these two, the show also boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Usman Peerzada, Afzal Khan Rambo, Kashif Mehmood, Waseem Abbas, and Rahim Pardesi among others.

Amar Khan has written the story and script for 'Heer Da Hero', which is set in old Lahore and revolves around the colourful households of political rivals Jutts and Buts. The show's portrayal of the neighbourhood dynamics has impressed viewers, particularly the way it centres around two of the most popular Punjabi communities of the subcontinent.

Each actor fits their respective character perfectly, and their chemistry on screen is palpable. Amar Khan's portrayal of Heer Jutt stands out with her unique accent and one-liners that have become the highlight of each episode. The little tiffs and humorous banter between the Jutt and Butt families never fail to tickle the funny bone of the viewers, making it a must-watch drama.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar and Dum Mastam.