Amar Khan brings her writing and acting talent together in upcoming Ramadan play

Web Desk 07:39 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Amar Khan brings her writing and acting talent together in upcoming Ramadan play
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has mastered the art of charming the audience with her versatile roles. Besides her abiding aura bewitching the masses, the Belapur ki Dayan actress is winning hearts with another project.

She continues to expand her skills by writing the screenplay for her upcoming Ramadan play, which is now in production. With a positive outlook, Khan tackles this challenging task and is thrilled to act in it alongside Imran Ashraf. She eagerly awaits the audience's reaction.

On Sunday, she shared the news on her Instagram. “My first one for TV this Ramadan, tentatively titled Janjalpura. Extremely nervous and excited to attempt this immensely crazy journey. [Lots of] love to 7th Sky for being an absolute support system and a guiding light in [the] past few months,” she captioned a photo of her writing with the script for Janjalpura also in the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Talking about her writing process and journey, she said, “Tirelessly writing at a stretch [for] four months nonstop — that’s how my workstation looked like. Ideating around the clock in a locked room, aiming to get done with 30 episodes (which is a lotttttt of work for somebody like me, coming from a film writing education and wrapping up a story in 135 minutes),” she wrote. “Thanks Geo for all the creative liberty and truly passionate involvement. I could’ve never, in my wildest dreams, thought of writing a 30-episoder ever. But challenges and optimism are what keep us going in this world. To your screens soon InshaAllah!” she captioned her post.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar and Dum Mastam.

