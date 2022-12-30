Amar Khan wants Lollywood to look up to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for inspiration

Lollywood's talented actress Amar Khan has been making headlines for highlighting a genuine point about the production of films and dramas in the Pakistani showbiz industry dominated by men.
The Dum Mastam star, who propelled to stardom with her remarkable performance in Belapur Ki Dayan, has time and again emphasized the importance of female-centric projects not only to empower them but also to show the progress and diversty achieved by Pakistan as a nation.
The 33-year-old actress recently brought her concerns to the limelight in a tweet, taking inspiration from Bollywood's accomplished director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his strong-headed female leads often dominating the cinema and box office with their characters.
Khan tweeted hoping that Pakistani showbiz industry would also make 2023 a year of female centric films and take notes from Bhansali's works.
Khan showed her absolute love for Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and lamented how the industry follows mundane and redundant rom-coms or a meek woman saved by a man. Khan highlighted how Paksitani films having females in lead roles never really bust box office charts, and hoped that year 2023 will make a change.
The Dil-e-Ghumshuda actress tweeted, "Rab kare 2023 mein koi aik adh bhansali border k is paar bhi janam le.Warna we have never made a female oriented commercially succesful film.They continue to be male centric!!"
Rab kare 2023 mein koi aik adh bhansali border k is paar bhi janam le.Warna we have never made a female oriented commercially succesful film.They continue to be male centric!! :/ https://t.co/92XXs2hUBI— Amar khan (@iamamarkhan) December 28, 2022
Social media users chimed in to voice their opinions and agreed with Khan as she raised a genuine concern although some suggested that the booming drama industry is already dominated by females.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar and Dum Mastam.
