Viral dance girl Ayesha celebrates birthday in style

LAHORE – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame with her dance video on an Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" on a wedding. Her groovy dance steps took the internet by storm and forced Indians and Pakistanis to recreate her moves to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.

Turning heads with her latest bold avatar, Ayesha was spotted in a black dress as she celebrated her 20th birthday.

She shared some photos of himself on Instagram as she donned a black pant with a short top. She can be soon holding party balloon as she posed for photos.

“Happy birthday to me,” she captioned the post.

She recently appeared on Nida Yasir's show, Good Morning Pakistan. Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, could not hold themselves from joining the trend.