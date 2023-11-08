‘Smart lockdown’ imposed in Lahore, six other Punjab districts to cut smog, Pink eye cases

LAHORE – As per directions from the Punjab’s interim Chief Minister, the authorities have imposed ‘smart lockdown’ on seven of its major districts including the provincial capital Lahore to curb worsening air pollution.

In the country’s most populous region Punjab, the government has ordered offices and schools to remain closed for four days in Lahore in the hope that a long weekend will help reduce toxic levels of smog in the region.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Narowal, as Punjab region is facing elevated levels of air pollution in wake of vehicular emissions, crop burning, coal plant emissions from neighbouring India and several other factors.

The smart lockdown further aimed to restrict the spread of Conjunctivitis, the Pink Eye infection causing serious inflammation of eyes.

A notification issued by provincial authorities stated that the spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust, or chemical exposure is increasing day by day, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

People working for specific departments like court staff, judges, lawyers, doctors, paramedic staff, law enforcement agencies, essential service providers, WASAs, Municipalities, WAPDA, NTDC, DISCOS, and SNGPL are among those who will be exempt from the lockdown restrictions.