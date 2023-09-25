Search

Imran Riaz Khan returns home safely after four months of detention

09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2023
Imran Riaz Khan returns home safely after four months of detention
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist and political commentator Imran Riaz Khan has returned home safely after being held for four months, Sialkot police and his lawyer confirmed early Monday.

The outspoken journalist and a staunch supporter of former PM Imran Khan, has not been seen publicly since May but on September 25, 2023, Mr Khan returned home safely, days after Lahore High Court gave Punjab IGP last opportunity to recover the missing anchorperson.

Imran Riaz, a YouTuber with millions of followers, was held days after violent protests broke out across Pakistan in the wake of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Officials in plain clothes detained him and shifted him to Cantt police station.

A social media post shared by Sialkot police said, “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Earlier, an FIR was lodged for his alleged disappearance under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Since 2020, he has been in the limelight on social and digital media for his bold and blunt analysis and reporting among his followers.

Realistically, Imran Riaz Khan’s integrity and unbiasedness are somewhat skeptic. Some critics strongly applaud his professional and impartial approach. Contrarily, some senior journalists and critics point out his tilt towards Imran Khan and PTI

