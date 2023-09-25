Punjab bans injection causing loss of vision in patients

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on Avastin injection, used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the eye, after it caused a severe eye infection and sight loss in several patients in Punjab.

The Punjab government over the weekend recalled the injection batch and a high-level probe was ordered while the investigators are looking for suppliers of locally manufactured injection.

A five-member committee led by Dr Asad Aslam Khan will probe the matter.

Reports in local media claimed that at least dozen people, including the brother of PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor and his friend lost eye sight.

Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi also assured immediate and strict action against those responsible for the availability of non-sterile injections with a pending inquiry. He also announced providing free treatment to all affected patients.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan also confirmed that the government recalled all injections from the market and a case has been lodged against the suppliers.

Officials revealed that the Avastin injection was manufactured by multinational pharma and distributed by well-reputed firms.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Sep-2023/body-formed-to-probe-into-vision-loss-through-local-injection