Polling for local bodies by-elections underway in 24 Sindh districts including Karachi

KARACHI – The polling process for by-elections on the vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh, is underway on Sunday amid strict security.
The polling process started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break. At least 302 polling stations have been established in 172 buildings for by-elections, where nearly 0.7 million people will exercise their right to vote.
A total of 292 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and stringent measures have been made to avoid any untoward incident.
In the provincial capital Karachi, the by-polls are taking place in UC 1 and 2 Orangi town and UC-8 Mominabad in district west, in Korangi district’s UC-2, UC-8 Landhi and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town along with UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central.
In the port city, the by-polls would be held for the chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 UCs and for 15 vacant seats of ward members.
The by-polls will also be held in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana, where scores of candidates are contesting. Candidates of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), along with many others, are taking part in the by-election.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
