Polling for local bodies by-elections underway in 24 Sindh districts including Karachi

KARACHI – The polling process for by-elections on the vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh, is underway on Sunday amid strict security.

The polling process started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break. At least 302 polling stations have been established in 172 buildings for by-elections, where nearly 0.7 million people will exercise their right to vote.

A total of 292 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and stringent measures have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

In the provincial capital Karachi, the by-polls are taking place in UC 1 and 2 Orangi town and UC-8 Mominabad in district west, in Korangi district’s UC-2, UC-8 Landhi and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town along with UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central.

In the port city, the by-polls would be held for the chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 UCs and for 15 vacant seats of ward members.

The by-polls will also be held in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana, where scores of candidates are contesting. Candidates of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), along with many others, are taking part in the by-election.