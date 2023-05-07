Search

Polling for local bodies by-elections underway in 24 Sindh districts including Karachi

Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The polling process for by-elections on the vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh, is underway on Sunday amid strict security.

The polling process started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break. At least 302 polling stations have been established in 172 buildings for by-elections, where nearly 0.7 million people will exercise their right to vote.

A total of 292 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and stringent measures have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

In the provincial capital Karachi, the by-polls are taking place in UC 1 and 2 Orangi town and UC-8 Mominabad in district west, in Korangi district’s UC-2, UC-8 Landhi and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town along with UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central.

In the port city, the by-polls would be held for the chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 UCs and for 15 vacant seats of ward members.

The by-polls will also be held in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana, where scores of candidates are contesting. Candidates of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), along with many others, are taking part in the by-election.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.72 935.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.60 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.78
Swiss Franc CHF 320.25 322.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 7, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725

