Pakistan Army Chief, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss border management, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Afghan foreign minister appreciated Islamabad’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan, ISPR said.

Muttaqi, who arrived in Pakistan on trilateral talks with Pakistan and China, expressed his desire to work closely for regional stability and prosperity. Pakistan Army Chief and Taliban government members also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.