Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan Army Chief, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss border management, regional security

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 7 May, 2023
Pakistan Army Chief, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss border management, regional security
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Afghan foreign minister appreciated Islamabad’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan, ISPR said.

Muttaqi, who arrived in Pakistan on trilateral talks with Pakistan and China, expressed his desire to work closely for regional stability and prosperity. Pakistan Army Chief and Taliban government members also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional development, says FM Bilawal

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

In meeting with Chinese FM, Pakistan Army Chief vows to enhance ties to counter security challenges

10:43 AM | 7 May, 2023

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

09:00 PM | 6 May, 2023

China vows to help Pakistan stabilising economic crisis

06:50 PM | 6 May, 2023

Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional development, says FM Bilawal

02:31 PM | 6 May, 2023

Indian army grounds fleet of Dhruv helicopters after crash incident in occupied Kashmir 

01:21 PM | 6 May, 2023

In a first, Pakistan returns Hajj quota to Saudi Arabia amid economic crisis

12:55 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian author and educator Sudha Murty wins hearts with her ...

01:02 PM | 7 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th May 2023

09:04 AM | 7 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.72 935.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.60 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.78
Swiss Franc CHF 320.25 322.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 7, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: