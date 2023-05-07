Pakistan Army Chief, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss border management, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the two discussed regional security, and other key matters related to border management, the military’s media wing said Sunday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general and Afghan Acting FM shared views on issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.
During the meeting, Gen Asim stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism and reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.
Afghan foreign minister appreciated Islamabad’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan, ISPR said.
Muttaqi, who arrived in Pakistan on trilateral talks with Pakistan and China, expressed his desire to work closely for regional stability and prosperity. Pakistan Army Chief and Taliban government members also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.
Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
