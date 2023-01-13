Search

PakistanTop News

Sindh delays local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again

Web Desk 08:39 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Sindh delays local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again
Source: file photo

KARACHI – The local government elections have once again delayed in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

The decision was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced early Friday. The second phase of LG polls in Sindh will be held on January 15 except Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, said Memon.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have condemned the decision of the provincial government.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that the decision was taken after the Sindh government withdrew the notification regarding the delimitations of the constituencies in Karachi as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has reservations over it.

“They (MQM-P) are our allies in the federal government and we take the concerns of our allies very seriously,” the minister said, ruling out that the decision was taken under duress.

Memon said that despite the polls being delayed in the three districts, the elections will go on as scheduled in Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Jamshoro.

“The Sindh government is ready to hold polls in these districts and the people in them should gear up for the elections. No delay in elections will be made in these districts,” Memon said.

The development comes after the provincial cabinet, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, held a late-night meeting after the MQM-P threatened that it would not allow the local body polls to take place.

Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar return to MQM-P in much-hyped merger ahead of LG polls

It is the fourth time the second round of LG elections in Sindh have been put off. The polls were scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding. Later, the elections were also postponed on August 28, October 23, and today, the announcement was made for January 15.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI, JI to protest postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

09:53 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill gets relief from Sindh High Court in sedition cases

02:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Army turns down ECP request to deploy troops during Sindh’s LG polls

03:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Sindh police gets permission to arrest Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza in wedding dance fraud case

02:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Former Pakistani snooker champion among dozens robbed in Karachi

10:16 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Election Commission announces to hold local bodies polls in Punjab in April

11:48 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stars in Asim Azhar's latest song

10:24 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: