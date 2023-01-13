Sindh delays local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again

KARACHI – The local government elections have once again delayed in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.
The decision was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced early Friday. The second phase of LG polls in Sindh will be held on January 15 except Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, said Memon.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have condemned the decision of the provincial government.
Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that the decision was taken after the Sindh government withdrew the notification regarding the delimitations of the constituencies in Karachi as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has reservations over it.
“They (MQM-P) are our allies in the federal government and we take the concerns of our allies very seriously,” the minister said, ruling out that the decision was taken under duress.
Memon said that despite the polls being delayed in the three districts, the elections will go on as scheduled in Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Jamshoro.
“The Sindh government is ready to hold polls in these districts and the people in them should gear up for the elections. No delay in elections will be made in these districts,” Memon said.
The development comes after the provincial cabinet, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, held a late-night meeting after the MQM-P threatened that it would not allow the local body polls to take place.
It is the fourth time the second round of LG elections in Sindh have been put off. The polls were scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding. Later, the elections were also postponed on August 28, October 23, and today, the announcement was made for January 15.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.