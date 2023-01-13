Sindh delays local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again

KARACHI – The local government elections have once again delayed in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

The decision was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced early Friday. The second phase of LG polls in Sindh will be held on January 15 except Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu, said Memon.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have condemned the decision of the provincial government.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that the decision was taken after the Sindh government withdrew the notification regarding the delimitations of the constituencies in Karachi as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has reservations over it.

“They (MQM-P) are our allies in the federal government and we take the concerns of our allies very seriously,” the minister said, ruling out that the decision was taken under duress.

Memon said that despite the polls being delayed in the three districts, the elections will go on as scheduled in Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Jamshoro.

“The Sindh government is ready to hold polls in these districts and the people in them should gear up for the elections. No delay in elections will be made in these districts,” Memon said.

The development comes after the provincial cabinet, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, held a late-night meeting after the MQM-P threatened that it would not allow the local body polls to take place.

It is the fourth time the second round of LG elections in Sindh have been put off. The polls were scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding. Later, the elections were also postponed on August 28, October 23, and today, the announcement was made for January 15.