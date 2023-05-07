In meeting with Chinese FM, Pakistan Army Chief vows to enhance ties to counter security challenges

RAWALPINDI – Iron Brothers Pakistan and China agreed to boost their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Army Chief said Sunday.

ISPR said Army Chief and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and defence cooperation in their meeting.

The country’s top general reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship and also pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of the neighbouring country’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Gen Asim also hailed Beijing's unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

The statement further reads that the visiting dignitary underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China's commitment to its timely completion.

Chinese FM also appreciated Islamabad's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan's armed forces to provide security to Chinese nationals and projects in the country.

Both sides also discussed the evolving security situation in the region, and Pakistan Army Chief acknowledged Beijing's role in promoting peace and stability in the region. COAS and Mr Gang also agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

ISPR said the crucial meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship.