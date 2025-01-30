iPhones can now send Texts via Satellites with Starlink’s new feature!

CUPERTINO – The upcoming tech is changing the way people communicate and with satellite internet, and messaging apps you can now send messages from your Apple iPhone from pretty much anywhere in the world without needing traditional cellular networks.

The groundbreaking feature for Apple users allows T-Mobile customers to drop message from the sites where they got no signals. The service provider collaborated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX which allow these devices to join Starlink direct-to-cell satellite service.

With the recent update, iPhones can now access Starlink Satellite messaging service, which was previously limited to select Android smartphones. Starlink’s service offers satellite-based text messaging, allowing users to send texts in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

In the initial stage, only beta test users can use text messaging, as tech giant plans to introduce voice and data services in future updates. The features allow people aims to connect in remote regions where traditional cellular infrastructure is unavailable.

To use these features, iPhone users must have iOS 18.3 update installed. This marks a significant step forward in satellite-powered communication for iPhone users, with future updates expected to expand the service’s capabilities.