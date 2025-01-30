Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan to announce ICC Champions Trophy Squad Today; Who’s in and who’s out?

LAHORE – All eyes are on the Pakistan Cricket Board as major changes are expected in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

PCB officials are expected to announce the squad today on Thursday for the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy and the tri-nation One Day International tournament, which is slated to start on February 19. The selection committee completed its initial discussions during the recent Test series against the West Indies, with final approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expected before the announcement. The team selected for the tri-nation ODI series will represent Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Reports suggest that several changes are expected, as players like Abdullah Shafique, Sufiyan Maqeem, and Abbas Afridi are expected to rest while Saim Ayub, who has not fully recovered from an injury, will also miss the event.

Saud Shakil, Fakhar Zaman, Aamer Jamal, Khushdil Shah, and Abrar Ahmed are favourite to be picked up by PCB selection committee. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, and Saud Shakil are reportedly core team members while final squad may also feature Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, and Haris Rauf.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the events as Tickets for three key matches—Pakistan vs. New Zealand, Australia vs. England, and Pakistan vs. Bangladesh—have already sold out. The first phase of ticket sales saw 30% of tickets made available online, and the demand has been overwhelming.

Champions Trophy is being take place from February 19 to March 9, with India’s matches scheduled to be played in the UAE. The tournament will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi, followed by the Australia vs. England match on February 22 in Lahore, and the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

‘No Rush on Saim Ayub’s recovery despite Champions Trophy’: PCB Chairman

