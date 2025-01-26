‘No Rush on Saim Ayub’s recovery despite Champions Trophy’: PCB Chairman

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi shared update on Saim Ayub’s recovery as he called for cautious approach in rehabilitation of opener, who is in UK.

The young batting sensation Saim Ayub will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 due to his ongoing recovery from a fractured ankle, Naqvi said as board prioritized Ayub’s long-term fitness over the upcoming event. His absence from the Champions Trophy is a significant loss for Pakistan, but the focus remains on ensuring his full recovery for a successful cricketing career ahead.

In a recent media interaction, chief of Pakistan cricket said Champions Trophy is key event, and board is not willing to jeopardize Ayub’s future by pushing him back into action too soon.

Saim Ayub suffered ankle injury in Cape Town during Test against South Africa. He was rested for six weeks, ruling him out of several important series, including Pakistan’s home Test series against the West Indies and the upcoming Tri-Nation Series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is yet to announce its squad for the Champions Trophy, with other teams having already revealed their selections. The delay in squad announcement is partly due to Ayub’s injury, and while his return to international cricket this year seems unlikely, the PCB is carefully considering his long-term recovery before making any further decisions.

For the unversed, Saim’s exceptional performances in ODI earned him a spot in the ICC Team of the Year 2024, where he was named as an opening batter.