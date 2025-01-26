Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Study Reveals Why Shorter People Live Longer Than Tall Ones

A study revealed surprising fact about shorter people who live longer than those having tall statures, revealing more details about human’s height and life expectancy.

Recent studies raised questions about relationship between height and lifespan, with findings suggesting that shorter individuals may have a greater chance of living some more years.

One survey conducted on Italian troops found that men under 5feet 3inch had longer lifespans compared to those over 5feet 8 or 9 inches. This research revealed that taller men could expect to live around two years less than shorter men by the time they reached 70.

Another study on basketball players found a similar findings as taller players, on average, had shorter lifespans while several variables like genetics, socioeconomic status, and access to healthcare were considered.

The whole thing revolved around FOX03 – a gene that plays role in aging, vascular disease, and longevity –  which is linked to lifespan. A third study of 8,003 American men of Japanese descent found that shorter individuals were more likely to carry a protective version of the FOX03 gene, which may contribute to longer life expectancy.

Some researchers claimed that people with low stature may require less calories due to their smaller body size, which could lead to a reduction in the risk of age-related diseases while taller individuals, have more cells and may be more susceptible to cellular damage over time.

Amid contrasting statements, most experts believe that lifestyle choices, like diet, exercise, and quitting smoking, or drinking play significant role in determining health outcomes.

As the above-mentioned findings are not yet conclusive, the research continues to explore new angles on the complex relationship between height and age.

