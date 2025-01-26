PAKvWI: Noman Ali shines with 4 Wickets as West Indies struggle on Day Two

LAHORE – Ace bowlers Noman Ali and Sajid Khan lead Pakistan’s charge as West Indies lost key wickets in Day two of second Test on Sunday.

Windies showed resilient batting effort while Pakistan’s Noman Ali stole the spotlight with a brilliant spell of bowling. After resuming their second innings with a solid 50-run opening partnership, West Indies faced an early breakthrough as Noman Ali dismissed Mikyle Louis for just seven in the 12th over.

Saptain Kraigg Brathwaite then took charge with half-century while Noman was back in action, sending Brathwaite packing for 52, leaving the visitors at 92/2 after 23 overs.

Amir Jangoo and Kavem Hodge continued to add valuable runs, but Pakistan’s Sajid Khan made an important breakthrough, removing Jangoo for 30 and reducing West Indies to 106/3 in 27.3 overs. Noman Ali wasn’t done yet, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Hodge for 15, leaving the West Indies at 124/4 in 32.1 overs.

West Indies suffered another setback when Noman Ali claimed his fourth wicket, removing Alick Athanaze for just six. At lunch on day two, West Indies were at 129/5 in 34.2 overs, with a lead of 138 runs. Noman Ali’s remarkable four-wicket haul in the second innings follows his spectacular six-wicket performance in the first innings, completing his second ten-wicket match of the series.

One day 1, Windies struggled with bat, despite a late recovery by Gudakesh Motie, who scored 55 runs. Pakistan’s spinners dominated the West Indies’ innings, with Noman Ali taking six wickets and Sajid Khan claiming two.

Pakistan batting line was dahsed after being dismissed for 154, just nine runs short of West Indies’ total. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 49, while the West Indies’ bowlers, led by Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie, put Pakistan under pressure.

With both teams showing resilience, the game remains in the balance as the second day unfolds in Multan.

More Updates to Follow…