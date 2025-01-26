Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PAKvWI: Noman Ali shines with 4 Wickets as West Indies struggle on Day Two

Pakvwi Noman Ali Shines With 4 Wickets As West Indies Struggle On Day Two

LAHORE – Ace bowlers Noman Ali and Sajid Khan lead Pakistan’s charge as West Indies lost key wickets in Day two of second Test on Sunday.

Windies showed resilient batting effort while Pakistan’s Noman Ali stole the spotlight with a brilliant spell of bowling. After resuming their second innings with a solid 50-run opening partnership, West Indies faced an early breakthrough as Noman Ali dismissed Mikyle Louis for just seven in the 12th over.

Saptain Kraigg Brathwaite then took charge with half-century while Noman was back in action, sending Brathwaite packing for 52, leaving the visitors at 92/2 after 23 overs.

Amir Jangoo and Kavem Hodge continued to add valuable runs, but Pakistan’s Sajid Khan made an important breakthrough, removing Jangoo for 30 and reducing West Indies to 106/3 in 27.3 overs. Noman Ali wasn’t done yet, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Hodge for 15, leaving the West Indies at 124/4 in 32.1 overs.

West Indies suffered another setback when Noman Ali claimed his fourth wicket, removing Alick Athanaze for just six. At lunch on day two, West Indies were at 129/5 in 34.2 overs, with a lead of 138 runs. Noman Ali’s remarkable four-wicket haul in the second innings follows his spectacular six-wicket performance in the first innings, completing his second ten-wicket match of the series.

One day 1, Windies struggled with bat, despite a late recovery by Gudakesh Motie, who scored 55 runs. Pakistan’s spinners dominated the West Indies’ innings, with Noman Ali taking six wickets and Sajid Khan claiming two.

Pakistan batting line was dahsed after being dismissed for 154, just nine runs short of West Indies’ total. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 49, while the West Indies’ bowlers, led by Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie, put Pakistan under pressure.

With both teams showing resilience, the game remains in the balance as the second day unfolds in Multan.

More Updates to Follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search