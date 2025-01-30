Turkish University Fair 2025 bridges educational ties between Pakistan, and Türkiye

ISLAMABAD – Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, in partnership with the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) and the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan hosted Turkish University Fair 2025 at the Marriott Hotel in federal capital.

Turkish University Fair 2025 not only highlighted academic opportunities in Türkiye but also underscored the shared commitment of both sides to invest in the future of their youth.

The much-anticipated event provided students and education enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to explore academic and cultural exchanges between Islamabad and Ankara. The third edition of Turkish University Fair become a key platform for Pakistani students seeking to connect with top Turkish universities. Since its inception in 2020, the fair has contributed significantly to strengthening the educational and cultural relationships between the two nations.

The event featured representatives from 10 prestigious Turkish universities, including Bilkent University, Bogaziçi University, and the METU Northern Cyprus Campus. These representatives provided valuable information on a wide range of academic programs, scholarships, exchange opportunities, and affordable tuition fees. Over 5,000 students and education enthusiasts attended, engaging directly with university representatives, learning about scholarship programs, and exploring global academic pathways.

Sharing his views at the event, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, underscored importance of the fair in strengthening ties between two sides . “The Turkish University Fair 2025 is not just an academic showcase; it symbolizes the deep relationship between our two countries. This platform empowers our youth by offering access to world-class educational opportunities,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed desire to organize similar events in Türkiye, featuring Pakistani universities, to further enhance mutual growth and understanding between the youth of both countries.

Türkiye increasingly become popular destination for international students, hosting more than 340,000 students from 198 countries. Among them are over 5,000 Pakistani students pursuing degrees in various fields such as engineering, medicine, and business. Known for its high-quality education, affordable tuition, and welcoming environment, Türkiye ranks among the top 10 destinations for international students, with an enrollment rate of 4.76%.