Pakistan Army major among two martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI – A major of Pakistan Army and a soldier were martyred during an operation against terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the intelligence based operation was conducted on night 29/30 January 2025 on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly six of them were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery in eliminating Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District.

The president and prime minister paid homage to Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem who embraced martyrdom while valiantly confronting the terrorists during the operation.

The president and prime minister praised the bravery and patriotism of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem Shaheed and expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of the two valiant sons of the soil.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy with the families of martyrs and prayed for patience to bear their loss. “Security forces will continue operations until terrorists are completely eliminated. Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering,” the president said. The president reiterated the national resolve to completely eliminate Fitna-ul-Khawarij.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families.

“We will not let the great sacrifices of the sons of the nation go in vain and will destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-state elements,” the prime minister said.

The government and security forces were mobilized to completely eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.

