Pak PM Sharif offers Support, Condolences to US amid Washington DC Plane crash

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mourned casualties in the tragic midair crash of US Airlines plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC, which resulted in several deaths.

Amid global condolences, Sharif took to X, which is banned in Pakistan, to extend thoughts and prayers to President Donald Trump and the people of the United States during this difficult time.

The premier also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, offering his sympathies to those who have lost loved ones in the crash. He further prayed for the safety and well-being of the survivors of the tragic incident.

This gesture of solidarity highlights the strong ties between Pakistan and the United States, as both nations continue to cope with the aftermath of the devastating accident.

Rescue teams are currently working to recover for survivors after midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple agencies are involved in the search and rescue operation in the river, which borders the airport, but no immediate information on casualties has been released. Washington D.C. Fire Chief said hundreds of first responders are taking part in the “highly complex” operation.

The Airlines confirmed that 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft, which had been en route from Wichita, Kansas. The military helicopter was carrying three individuals, according to the Washington D.C. mayor.

In response to the collision, all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan National Airport have been halted while authorities investigate the incident. The search for survivors continues, as emergency services work in challenging conditions to recover the wreckage and assess the full extent of the damage.

18 confirmed dead in Washington Airport Crash involving Passenger Plane, Army Helicopter

