Casualties feared as Passenger Plane crashes into Army chopper at Washington Airport

WASHINGTON – A passenger plane of private American Airline, carrying 60 people, crashed into US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC on Thursday.

Reports shared by international media said a small jet plunged into Potomac River after hitting Army chopper, and search and rescue operation is underway.

Choppers, fireboats and rescue officials rushed to site to assist in recovery efforts, with several reports claiming recovery of two bodies.

The armed forces helicopter was carrying three troops, and soldiers’ status remains unclear, though no senior officials were aboard the helicopter. The number of casualties was still unknown, as no official shared insights amid operation.

As authorities issues SOS Alert, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told media that President Donald Trump was aware of the situation, calling it a “tragic” event.

Meanwhile, all kind of air traffic has been halted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident as search and rescue operations proceed.

This is a developing story, More Updates to follow…