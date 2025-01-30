Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Casualties feared as Passenger Plane crashes into Army chopper at Washington Airport

Casualties Feared As Passenger Plane Crashes Into Army Chopper At Washington Airport

WASHINGTON – A passenger plane of private American Airline, carrying 60 people, crashed into US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC on Thursday.

Reports shared by international media said a small jet plunged into Potomac River after hitting Army chopper, and search and rescue operation is underway.

Choppers, fireboats and rescue officials rushed to site to assist in recovery efforts, with several reports claiming recovery of two bodies.

The armed forces helicopter was carrying three troops, and soldiers’ status remains unclear, though no senior officials were aboard the helicopter. The number of casualties was still unknown, as no official shared insights amid operation.

As authorities issues SOS Alert, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told media that President Donald Trump was aware of the situation, calling it a “tragic” event.

Meanwhile, all kind of air traffic has been halted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident as search and rescue operations proceed.

This is a developing story, More Updates to follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search