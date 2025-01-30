Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan from Feb 1, 2025?

Petrol Prices In Pakistan Set To Increase As Imf Pushes For New Taxes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are set to bear the brunt of another hike in Petrol, and Diesel rates from February 1, 2025, with prices expected to climb by up to Rs5-6 per litre.

The federal government is expected to jack up petrol, and diesel rates amid fluctuations in global rates and local currency. The global crude oil prices moved up in last fortnight, but lately come down. As of midweek, Brent crude hovered at $76.58 a barrel. US crude futures at $72.62.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Despite the fresh plunge in the global market, petrol prices are expected to increase by Rs3 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could move up by Rs5-Rs6 per litre in the upcoming fortnightly review. With the expected price hike, the petrol rate is likely to touch 259-260 while Diesel can go up to Rs265.

In this regard, OGRA will submit proposal to the finance ministry, recommending price adjustments based on international oil price fluctuations and changes in the exchange rate.

So far no decision has been made as Finance Minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide the new prices for next fortnight before Jan 31 review.

In mid-January, the Pakistani government jacked up petrol prices by Rs3.47 per litre, setting new rate at Rs256.13 per litre, while the price of Diesel was increased by Rs2.61 per litre, bringing it to Rs260.95 per litre.

Pakistan likely to hike petrol prices for Feb 2025

News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

