Donald Trump’s federal fund Freeze blocked by Pakistani-American Judge Loren AliKhan

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s bid to freeze billions in federal funds has been blocked by Pakistani-American judge Loren AliKhan.

District Court Judge Loren issue orders to overrule Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to freeze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding. The order garnered outrage as it would have impacted grants, loans, and financial support for NGOs, public health initiatives, climate change projects, and trans rights.

National Council of Nonprofits and public health organizations takes legal route against Trump move, arguing that it would cause harm to their operations. The petitioners claimed that the suspension of these funds would disrupt crucial services and undermine their missions.

Trump faced heat as his critics and opposition party accused him for overstepping constitutional boundaries, to control budget decisions that should be made by Congress.

As legal challenges continue, questions remain about how the order would have been implemented and whether it would have disrupted critical programs such as Medicaid. More legal challenges are expected, with several Democratic-led states joining the fight against the order in separate lawsuits.