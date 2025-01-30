Controversial Quran desecrator Salwan Momika found dead in Swedish apartment

The body of 38-year-old Salwan Sabah Momika, an Iraqi-born immigrant notorious for repeatedly desecrating the Quran, was discovered in his apartment in Sweden. According to international news agencies, his body was found with gunshot wounds, and despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors.

Swedish authorities are currently investigating the incident and gathering information, although no suspects have been identified as of yet. No group or individual has taken responsibility for his death. Local media reports suggest that over the past year, Salwan had received threats from military groups linked to Iran and Iraq.

Salwan Momika had drawn international attention in 2023 for publicly burning pages of the Quran on multiple occasions, leading to legal challenges against him. While rumors of his death surfaced in April of the previous year, the Swedish government had not officially confirmed them at the time.

In addition to his controversial actions in Sweden, Salwan had been facing multiple fraud charges in Iraq, which prompted him to flee to Sweden. The Iraqi government had formally requested his extradition from Sweden to face legal action.