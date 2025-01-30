Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Army launches Quaid-e-Azam Football Tournament in Azad Kashmir

Pakistan Army Launches Quaid E Azam Football Tournament In Azad Kashmir

The Quaid-e-Azam Football Tournament, organized by the Pakistan Army, kicked off with great enthusiasm in Kotli, Azad Kashmir. Teams from all districts are actively participating in this exciting event, showcasing their talent and passion for the sport.

The opening ceremony saw a diverse gathering, including officers from the Pakistan Army, representatives from civil society, the business community, school children, and other social figures. The event included a symbolic trophy unveiling and the release of birds, creating a memorable and inspiring moment for the attendees.

Local athletes and the community have praised the Pakistan Army’s initiative, recognizing it as an excellent opportunity for young people to showcase their skills. The tournament is not only fostering a culture of sportsmanship in the region but is also playing a vital role in encouraging youth to engage in positive activities.

The tournament, which will run until February 5, 2025, will see each district’s team competing to display their best performance. The Pakistan Army’s efforts in organizing this event are being seen as a positive step toward promoting sports and setting a new tradition in the area.

The players participating in the tournament expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army and the local administration for organizing such an event. Many also voiced hopes for similar initiatives in the future, further strengthening the sporting spirit in the region.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search