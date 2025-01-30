Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Schedule for Champions Trophy opening events finalized by PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed the schedule for the opening ceremonies of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Chairman of PCB, Mohammad Naqvi, has given final approval to all planned events, ensuring the tournament will be presented with grandeur and excitement.

According to the schedule, the opening ceremony will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to be the chief guest. The festivities will continue with another opening event at the National Stadium in Karachi, scheduled for February 11, where former President Asif Ali Zardari is likely to attend as the special guest.

The grand opening of the Champions Trophy will be held at Hazuri Bagh, Lahore, on February 16. This high-profile event will be attended by key national personalities, prominent cricketers, and ICC officials, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting tournament.

The Champions Trophy tournament will officially begin on February 19, with Pakistan set to host the ICC event for the first time in 29 years. As the defending champions, Pakistan will look to retain their title, having won the prestigious trophy in 2017 under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

 

