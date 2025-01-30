Interior ministry cancels passports of Shahzad Akbar, Farah Gogi

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has canceled the passports of PTI leader Shahzad Akbar and Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB had sent a request for the cancellation of passports on January 28, after which the ministry took the action.

The request was made after they were declared absconders in the 190 million pound case. Both Shahzad Akbar and Farah are currently living abroad.

Earlier this month, an accountability court sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to jail for 14 years and his wife Bushra Bibi for seven years in 190 million pound case.

Accountability Judge Rana Nasir Javed also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the PTI founder and Rs500,000 on his wife.

Police have arrested Bushra Bibi, who was present in courtroom at Adiala Jail following the verdict.

Furthermore, the judge has ordered confiscation of Al-Qadir University land.

“The testimony of the prosecution witnesses could not be discredited by the defence side. The prosecution case mainly hinges upon the documentary evidence. which is proved patiently. In this view of the matter, it can be safely concluded that the prosecution has successfully proved it case against both the accused Curran Ahmed Khan and Bushra Imran, through production of cogent, credible, coherent, irrebuttable, reliable and confidence inspiring evidence,” read the ruling.

Although, some of the witness including LC / PW-35 had to undergo lengthy and exhaustive cross examination yet the same could not even shake the creditability of these witnesses. During the appreciation, their deposition were found consistent and coherent as a whole. There might be certain minor discrepancies and contradictions in the prosecution evidence which are but natural in such like cases of white collar crimes. Despite availing convenient and flexible opportunities, the defence remained failed to create any reasonable dent or doubt fatal for the prosecution case, it added

“Even the documents got exhibited in the defence are of hardly any value for it. Similarly, the esteemed case law put forth by the defence counsel is hardly relevant under the peculiar facts and circumstance of this case.”

After approving the evidence in the case, the judge also dismissed applications filed by the duo during the trial.