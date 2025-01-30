Five-month-old baby arriving from Qatar diagnosed with Mpox at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR – A five-month-old baby arriving on a flight from Qatar to Peshawar Airport has been confirmed to have Mpox, marking the second reported case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

According to Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, the Department of Health identified the case at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Since 2022, 11 cases of Mpox have been reported in the province. The Public Health Reference Lab confirmed the virus in the baby, who landed in Peshawar with her parents.

Following the diagnosis, samples from the parents have also been collected for testing.

Earlier last week, a 35-year-old passenger from Dubai was also diagnosed with Mpox. In 2024, seven cases of the virus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.