Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Shaban-ul-Moazzam moon has been sighted in Pakistan, announced by the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced that the first Shaban will fall on Jan 31 (Friday). The central moon sighting committee confirmed collecting evidence and witnesses for the crescent.

The Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 13.

Muslims across the world observe Shab-e-Barat on 15th night of Shaban.

Muslims engage in various acts of worship, including prayers, charity and fasting. The Muslims also visit the graves of their loved ones to pay respects and seek forgiveness for the deceased.