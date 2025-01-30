Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz offers parliamentary committee to PTI for resumption of talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed willingness to resume talks with PTI, urging the formation of a parliamentary committee to move discussions forward.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting, he recalled that the government accepted PTI’s offer for talks and formed a committee.

However, despite agreeing to a meeting on the 28th, PTI backed out. He emphasized that written demands should be met with written responses, as was the norm in 2018 when PTI formed a House Committee.

He urged PTI to sit and discuss matters, proposing that the 2018 and 2024 election inquiries be handled by committees to uncover facts.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to Pak Army officers and soldiers martyred in KP, calling their sacrifice a timeless story of bravery.

He welcomed the State Bank’s 1% policy rate cut but suggested a minimum 2% reduction for better business and industrial growth.

He vowed to eliminate human trafficking, stating that hundreds of Pakistani lives were lost due to this crime, damaging Pakistan’s reputation. He assured strict action against those involved.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

