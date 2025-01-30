Man impersonating as security officer arrested for blackmailing Senate officials

ISLAMABAD – A man was arrested for impersonating as an official of a law enforcement agency and blackmailing key person of Senate, the upper of house of Pakistan parliament.

A case has been registered at the Secretariat police station on a complaint filed by a Senate officer. The Senate Secretariat has confirmed the development.

An inquiry officer told media the impersonator, identified as Shaigan Jamshed, is a son of a retired major of Pakistan Army. He also revealed that the suspect also managed to get his female friend employed in the Senate.

The man has been booked over fraud of millions of rupees as he used to blackmail the officials by showing a fake card of the agency.