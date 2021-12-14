Pakistan make history with 18th T20I win in a calendar year

LAHORE – Men in Green achieved another feat after winning the first game against West Indies as they become the first men's team to win 18 T20 international matches in a calendar year.

The 18th T20 win in 2021 of the Pakistani team was an improvement on their record of 17 victories which was achieved three years back.

Pakistan Cricket Board official Twitter also shared the development. ‘Another feat for an outstanding team. Pakistan have beaten their own record (17 wins) set in 2018!’, the tweet reads.

Another feat for an OUTSTANDING team:

Pakistan have beaten their own record (17 wins) set in 2018! 👏👏👏#HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/29aJpUivxl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

According to media reports, Shaheens have clinched 18 out of the 27 games that they played in 2021, with three ending in no result.

The countries that suffered blows against Pakistan are South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh while the highest margin was recorded against Proteas.

Following the record, the Pakistani squad was also showered with applause on social media.

Babar XI beat the Windies by 63 runs on Monday, the highest-run margin in a calendar year. Pakistan lost the early key wicket of their skipper Babar Azam, who went for a duck. However, Rizwan maintained his impressive performance as he made 78 runs off 50 by smashing ten 4s.

The bowlers also finished the job for the home team after Mohammad Wasim picked up four wickets and Shadab Khan took three as West Indies were restricted for 137.