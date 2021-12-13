PAKvWI: Rizwan, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash Windies in first T20

KARACHI – Pakistan on Monday thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi, leading the series 1-0.

After the Windies' skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts to bat first, Pakistan were able to put up a tough total of 200 runs despite losing early and intermittent wickets.

Pakistan lost the early key wicket of their skipper Babar Azam, who went for a duck. However, Rizwan maintained his impressive performance as he made 78 runs off 50 by smashing ten 4s.

After Fakhar Zaman (10) was sent to the pavilion, Haider Ali came to the crease and displayed thrilling performance as he smashed 68 off 39.

Mohammad Nawaz made unbeaten 30 runs, helping team to set a strong total for the visiting team.

Meanwhile, Pakistani bowlers were able to remove WIndies players quickly as the visiting team lost all their wickets at 137.

Shadab Khan took three, Haris Rauf one, Mohammad Wasim four, Mohammad Nawaz one, and Shaheen Shah Afridi one.

Shai Hope was the top scorer from Windies as he made 31 runs. He was followed by Rovman Powell with 23 runs.

The visitors missed key players Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers in today's game, as the trio tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday while skipper Kieron Pollard was left out of the squad to tour Pakistan after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Earlier, Skipper Babar Azam expressed hope to carry the momentum and the confidence that Shaheens gained during the last two events however the young captain mentioned not taking the tourists easy.

If we look back, the hosts have beaten the Windies in 12 of their 18 T20I clashes, suffering three losses and as many no results.

Meanwhile, West Indies is the first international team to visit the South Asian country following New Zealand and England snub. PCB also hoped that the series will help them convince other teams to visit Pakistan.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.