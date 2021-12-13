China reports first case of Omicron variant  

10:28 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
BEIJING – China on Monday reported its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Tianjin, a city in the northern part of the country.

The patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday upon arrival in the country from overseas.

But a full-sequence test later confirmed the presence of the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 in the patient, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The patient was under mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals when diagnosed and is being treated at a designated hospital.

Cases of Omicron, a “variant of concern” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), have already spread to more than 50 countries across the globe after first being emerged in South Africa, prompting several nations to impose travel bans.

China reported 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 21 linked to people came from overseas, official data showed.

