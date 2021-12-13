China reports first case of Omicron variant
Share
BEIJING – China on Monday reported its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Tianjin, a city in the northern part of the country.
The patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday upon arrival in the country from overseas.
But a full-sequence test later confirmed the presence of the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 in the patient, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The patient was under mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals when diagnosed and is being treated at a designated hospital.
Cases of Omicron, a “variant of concern” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), have already spread to more than 50 countries across the globe after first being emerged in South Africa, prompting several nations to impose travel bans.
China reported 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 21 linked to people came from overseas, official data showed.
UK confirms world's first Omicron variant death 06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
LONDON – At least one person has died due to Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus that first emerged in South ...
- Tesla chief Elon Musk named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' for ...12:49 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PAF lecturer moves court against conviction over leaked call to ...11:18 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- China reports first case of Omicron variant10:28 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: Rizwan, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash Windies in first T2010:01 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- PTI leader booked for slapping policeman during PM Imran’s Miawali ...09:57 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new photos05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021