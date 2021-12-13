UK confirms world's first Omicron variant death

LONDON – At least one person has died due to Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus that first emerged in South Africa, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

He revealed it during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London. It is the first death in the world from the Omicron variant.

"Sadly, yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron. So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus. I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is get all our boosters," he said.

Since the UK report the first Omicron cases last month, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and urged people to receive booster shots to prevent pressure on the health system.

At the vaccination center, the British premier appreciated those getting booster shots and handed out stickers.

Asked repeatedly if he could rule out tougher restrictions in England before Christmas, the prime minister beat around the bust to avoid giving the direct answer.

Johnson said there was a spike in Omicron cases in London, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid stating that the variant was spreading at a "phenomenal rate".

More than 146,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.