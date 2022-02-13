Covid-19 infects 3,206, kills 41 in a day: NCOC
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
Covid-19 infects 3,206, kills 41 in a day: NCOC
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 41 people died of the novel disease while 3,206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,772 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,483,798.

Pakistan conducted a total of 55,304 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.79 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,623.

Around 4,935 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,375,628. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 78,398.

As many as 557,931 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 494,971 in Punjab, 209,758 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,037 in Islamabad, 35,056 in Balochistan, 41,862 in Azad Kashmir and 11,183 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,355 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,978 in Sindh, 6,113 in KP, 998 in Islamabad, 768 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan gets new record with 2.2 million Covid doses administered in a single day

Islamabad sets a new record for most Covid vaccines administered in a single day, with 2.24 million doses reported on Friday, NCOC officials said.

“We have vaccinated more than 2 million each day” during the last four days, announced Asad Umar, the chief of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country’s nerve center on pandemic response. Asad said “every 3 out of 4 Pakistani eligibles for vaccination have received at least 1 dose” and around “58% are fully vaccinated”.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army chief spends a day with troops who ...
09:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Pakistani, Saudi flags hoisted in Red Sea to mark ...
09:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
OGRA revises LNG prices for February 2022
06:10 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Putin, Biden hold phone call today amid growing ...
05:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations ...
01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between ...
10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's 'Fitoor'
08:34 PM | 12 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr