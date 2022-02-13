Covid-19 infects 3,206, kills 41 in a day: NCOC
ISLAMABAD − At least 41 people died of the novel disease while 3,206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,772 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,483,798.
Pakistan conducted a total of 55,304 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.79 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,623.
Statistics 13 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 13, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,304
Positive Cases: 3206
Positivity %: 5.79%
Deaths :41
Patients on Critical Care: 1623
Around 4,935 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,375,628. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 78,398.
As many as 557,931 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 494,971 in Punjab, 209,758 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,037 in Islamabad, 35,056 in Balochistan, 41,862 in Azad Kashmir and 11,183 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,355 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,978 in Sindh, 6,113 in KP, 998 in Islamabad, 768 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan gets new record with 2.2 million Covid doses administered in a single day
Islamabad sets a new record for most Covid vaccines administered in a single day, with 2.24 million doses reported on Friday, NCOC officials said.
“We have vaccinated more than 2 million each day” during the last four days, announced Asad Umar, the chief of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country’s nerve center on pandemic response. Asad said “every 3 out of 4 Pakistani eligibles for vaccination have received at least 1 dose” and around “58% are fully vaccinated”.
