Pakistan going into full Covid-19 lockdown on Monday? Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed clears the air in video message

LAHORE – The Covid-19 situation in Pakistan is worsening with every passing day as the third and recent wave of the novel virus intensifies.

With all the alarming numbers from the country’s top health authority, a clip of Shaikh Rasheed surfaced according to which a possible lockdown will be imposed after the government suggested strict restrictions to stern the spread of Covid-19.

Soon after the alleged audios of the Interior minister surface, many publications and social media users used the statements and posted about the complete lockdown.

As the news becomes the talk of the town, Rasheed came forward and clears the air said by refuting the complete lockdown. "I did not refer to a complete lockdown; my statements were presented out of the context that is not true," he can be heard saying in a video message shared on his official handle.

However, he admitted that smart lockdowns will be imposed to restrict the movements in affected areas. Imposing lockdown is the task of the NCOC, not the interior ministry, he further clarified.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will call its session on March 22 (Monday) to decide Pakistan Day Parade conduct amid rising disease trend across the country in general and the Federal capital in particular.

The Forum would discuss either to cancel the main parade of Pakistan Day celebrations or hold limited event on the occasion.

The NCOC Monday morning session would also take stock of the education sector and prevailing disease situation across the country.

Earlier in a brief press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had underscored abrupt spike in Covid-19 positivity ratio and public negligence in following safety protocols outdoors.

He has also urged the public and provincial administrations to ensure compliance safety guidelines to avert serious impacts of rising pandemic spread amid third wave of the coronavirus.