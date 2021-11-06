Covid-19: Pakistan reports 567 new infections, 11 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 567 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,518 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,276,240.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,918 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.20 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,236. Around 445 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,224,870.

Statistics 6 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,918

Positive Cases: 567

Positivity %: 1.20%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1236 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 6, 2021

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,852.

As many as 471,497 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,918 in Punjab, 178,512 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,103 in Islamabad, 33,325 in Balochistan, 34,492 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,393 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,943 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,582 in Sindh, 5,765 in KP, 944 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 357 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.