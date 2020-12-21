PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to Covid-19 complications

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel Covid-19.

The 75-year-old Senator was admitted to the hospital for the last few weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expresses condolence on the demise of the Kalsoom Parveen. Pakistan has lost sincere and hardworking politician, who represented underprivileged sectors of Balochistan, Sanjrani added.

Earlier Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla prayed for the recovery of late Kulsoom Parveen.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Dear parliamentarians our beloved senator kulsoom Parveen is suffering from covid 19 she has been admitted in ali clinic islamabad she is presently on oxygen I appeal to every one to pray for her early recovery</p>— Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) <a href="https://twitter.com/SaleemMandvi/status/1332359934206484480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

On December 1, PTI's Faisal Javed Khan also tweets for the speedy recovery of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Lots of prayers ???? for our colleague Senator Kalsoom Parveen sehba. May ALLAH help her have a speedy recovery from Covid . Ameen <br>Best wishes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetWellSoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetWellSoon</a></p>— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/FaisalJavedKhan/status/1333702883209080834?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Pakistan on Monday has reported 62 deaths while 1,792 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.