UK reports fresh case of new COvid variant

Web Desk 06:57 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

LONDON – The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID.

The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

