Pakistan retain fourth place as ICC issues latest ODI rankings

01:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Pakistan retain fourth place as ICC issues latest ODI rankings
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan continues to retain fourth place as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Men's ODI Team Rankings

India's narrow series triumph over England away from home has cemented the third position of the Rohit Sharma's.

A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant helped India clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process ensured they held on to third spot behind New Zealand on the current rankings, ICC said in its blog

New Zealand lead all countries with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side fell to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India.

The race for third is tight, with India currently holding a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their great rival in Pakistan (106).

However, South Africa, which currently hold seventh place, could pip Pakistan to get fourth place if they sweep their upcoming three-match series against England.

Pakistan pip India in latest ICC World Test ... 11:43 AM | 6 Jul, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistan have surpassed India to secure third place on the latest ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 ...

More From This Category
PAKvSL: Babar Azam smashes ton as Pakistan fight ...
06:24 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to reach fastest ...
12:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Virat Kohli's reply to Babar Azam’s ...
07:29 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi on fire as SriLanka ...
03:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
‘Stay strong’ – Babar Azam lends support to ...
12:04 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's young cueist Ahsan Ramzan advances to ...
04:44 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities react to PTI's victory in Punjab by-election
10:17 AM | 18 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr