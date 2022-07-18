Pakistan retain fourth place as ICC issues latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan continues to retain fourth place as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Men's ODI Team Rankings

India's narrow series triumph over England away from home has cemented the third position of the Rohit Sharma's.

A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant helped India clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process ensured they held on to third spot behind New Zealand on the current rankings, ICC said in its blog

New Zealand lead all countries with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side fell to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India.

The race for third is tight, with India currently holding a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their great rival in Pakistan (106).

However, South Africa, which currently hold seventh place, could pip Pakistan to get fourth place if they sweep their upcoming three-match series against England.