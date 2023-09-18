Pakistan footballer Saddam Hussain joins Oman’s Salalah Club

LAHORE – Former captain of Pakistan’s national football team, Saddam Hussain, has signed a contract the Omani football club, Salalah Sports Club.

The midfielder, who has represented Pakistan in 25 international matches and currently not part of the national squad, confirmed the development on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He started the post as, “the new signing alert”.

“Alhamdulillah. It’s time to start a new chapter for the upcoming season 2023–2024. I’ve officially signed my contract with my new team, Salalah Sports Club Division 1 League of Oman,” Hussain wrote.

*New Signing Alert*

Alhamdulillah It's time to start a new chapter for the upcoming season 2023–2024 I've officially signed my contract with my new team, Salalah Sports Club Division 1 League of Oman. I am excited to begin the season with my new family. We are Salalah Tigers, and pic.twitter.com/QknvgRvR5X — Saddam HUSSAIN (@SaddamSH17) September 16, 2023

“I am excited to begin the season with my new family. We are Salalah Tigers.”

He also thanked all his teammates, administration, coaches and the club president for the “amazing “Greetings, fans and friends. For this journey, We need your prayers & support,” he concluded.