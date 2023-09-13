Team green faces defeat in Pakistan vs Palestine football match in Bahrain

MANAMA – Palestine on Wednesday defeated Pakistan by 2-1 as the team green remained winless during the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Arad, Bahrain

The Green Shirts managed to take the lead in the 52nd minute and eyed to win the match after a goalless first half.

However, Palestine’s Khalied Alnabrisi smashed a stunning brace, earing his team a win as they end their AFC U23 Qualifiers campaign in Group D on a high.

FT | ???????? Palestine 2️⃣-1️⃣ Pakistan ????????



Khalied Alnabrisi's brace earns Palestine a win as they end their #AFCU23 Qualifiers campaign in Group D on a high! pic.twitter.com/m8jwPKMrCd — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) September 12, 2023

The Pakistan team was denied its first win at senior/U23 level since 2018 as it lost game to Palestine.

Last week, Japan beat Pakistan 6-0 in Group D’s opening game in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers. The Green Shirts suffered their second defeat when the lost the game to Bahrain 3-1 on Saturday.