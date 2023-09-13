Bilal Lashari bags best filmmaker award at Bollywood Festival Norway for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Pakistani filmmaker Bilal Lashari has been awarded the Festival Award for Best Filmmaker at the Bollywood Festival Norway. The award is in recognition of his outstanding work on the critically acclaimed film, "The Legend of Maula Jatt".

The Bollywood Festival Norway is Norway's foremost celebration of Indian cinema and culture. The festival was founded in 2003 with the aim of promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indian cinema and culture in Norway. The festival has grown over the years to become a major event in the Norwegian cultural calendar, attracting thousands of attendees each year.

Lashari's win is a significant milestone for Pakistani cinema. It is the first time that a Pakistani filmmaker has won the Best Filmmaker award. The award is a testament to Lashari's talent and his ability to create films that resonate with audiences around the world.

"The Legend of Maula Jatt" is a historical action film that tells the story of a legendary Jatt warrior. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to introduce Pakistani cinema to a wider audience.

In his acceptance speech, Lashari thanked the organizers of the festival and the jury for the award. He also spoke about the importance of cross-cultural understanding and the power of cinema to bring people together.

Lashari's win is a significant achievement for Pakistani cinema and a sign that Pakistani films are gaining recognition on the international stage.