Humaira Ali gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

Pakistani actress Humaira Ali Chaudhary is breaking stereotypes and inspiring fans with her fitness journey.

The model-turned-actress is known for her stunning looks and her talent in front of the camera. But she is also a fitness enthusiast who is always working to improve her health and well-being.

Chaudhary often shares her fitness journey on social media, where she inspires her fans to get moving and live a healthy lifestyle. In her latest Instagram post, Chaudhary shared a video of herself working out. The video shows the Benaam actress lifting weights, doing cardio, and pull-ups.

She captioned the post, "The work is never finished champ! @bravegym_ ????????‍♀️????

You are a constant work in progress. Things don’t happen overnight. Fitness is a lifestyle & a constant journey. Be patient, stay focused, have grit and be consistent and disciplined. You Vs. You every day champ! "

Chaudhary's fans were quick to praise her for her inspiring message. Many commented on the post saying that they were motivated to start their own fitness journey.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Laali, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Meray, Jalaibee and Aik Tha Badshah.