Saba Qamar has a no-compromise approach to personal hygiene and style

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Recently, she opened up about the paramount importance of cleanliness in her life, emphasizing that it is a non-negotiable aspect of her daily routine.

Delving into her personal habits, she articulated, "For me, cleanliness and hygiene are non-negotiable. Even if I'm donning designer clothes, I absolutely refuse to compromise on my personal hygiene. If I ever have an unpleasant odour, I'd rather abstain from wearing those expensive ensembles."

Qamar further shared that while it's common for people in the industry to flaunt designer attire on set, she steadfastly avoids doing so. She asserted that she'd willingly forgo items worth millions but would never make concessions when it comes to maintaining a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene.

She expressed, "This is a matter of principle for me, not a trivial matter. I expect the same level of cleanliness from the man in my life as well. I have an unusual habit – if someone passes by me, I notice their scent. It's a testament to how strongly I value cleanliness."

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.