Kubra Khan enjoys London getaway with bestie Maida Azmat

Following Hania Aamir, Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is also having a blast in London!

The 30-year-old star became one of the most sought-after faces in the showbiz fraternity after giving back-to-back blockbusters and garnering millions of fans across multiple social media platforms.

With a plethora of diehard fans impatiently waiting to catch a glimpse of the Sang-e-Mah star, her close friend Maida Azmat shared sneak peeks into their London getaway.

Azmat tagged Khan in a set of Instagram stories showing off their unbreakable bond of friendship as they take on London streets and enjoy their blissful lives to the fullest.

In one of the stories, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star can be seen trying to dance along a small flash mob. In another set, Khan and Azmat enjoyed dumplings. The ladies shared a selfie with their fans having a jolly good time at Chinatown, London.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress kept it cool with her laid back outfit as she stepped out for a night of fun and memories.

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, Sang-e-Mah, and Jannat Se Aagay.