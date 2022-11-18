Karan Johar calls Bilal Lashari after watching 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt has amassed national and international acclaim. The latest entry to those praising Bilal Lashari's directorial is the ace producer, director of Bollywood and TV show host Karan Johar, who was spotted earlier watching the movie in Dubai and called Lashari afterwards to give his compliments.
The good news was confirmed by Pakistani actor and one of the leading characters in the blockbuster film, Gohar Rasheed.
The Yalghaar actor was invited to the show Super Over during which he revealed that Johar congratulated Lashari on creating a cinematic masterpiece.
Elated, the Meri Nanhi Pari actor suggested that it is a tremendous deal for the team, as well as Pakistani cinema.
For those unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt recently collected more than 200 crores at the box office, becoming the highest budget movie of the Pakistan.
The film boasts a starstar studded ensemble of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed, Resham, Babar Ali and Nayyar Ejaz.
The film was written by Nasir Adeeb who also wrote the original Maula Jutt. It was directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat.
